64-year-old man dies after Campbell County crash on Route 460

A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash Friday morning in Campbell County, according to Virginia State Police.

At about 6:45 a.m., a man was going north on Doss Road on Route 460 in a 2012 Mercedes SUV.

Authorities report that he eventually stopped at the posted stop sign at the intersection with Route 460 before pulling across the eastbound lanes and into the path of an eastbound 2001 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The motorcycle was unable to avoid the SUV and the two vehicles collided, according to authorities.

State police said the motorcyclist, 64-year-old Steven K. Bryant, of Madison Heights, Virginia, died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

Charges are pending consultation with the Commonwealth’s Attorney as the crash remains under investigation, authorities report.