Capps team members volunteer at “Home for Good” site

ROANOKE, Va. – The walls are up and the roof is in place as this year’s “Home for Good” continues to take shape.

WSLS 10 News is working in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley and generous community sponsors to build a home for a Roanoke native.

On Thursday team members from Capps Home Building Center, one of this year’s sponsors, volunteered at the site.

They said Habitat’s mission aligns with Capps’ values.

“Their mission is very important: providing housing to people who couldn’t otherwise afford it and that really speaks to what we do,” said Ryan Cappellari, Chief Operating Officer with Capps. “We’re just honored. We sell building materials so it fits well with being able to make donations for something that’s really in our wheelhouse.”

Capps has partnered with Habitat for Humanity for the past decade.

Construction on this year’s “Home for Good” is slated to wrap up in late summer.