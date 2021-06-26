Annual fireworks show to continue in Rustburg thanks to fundraiser

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The show will go on Saturday night in Rustburg!

Two brothers in Campbell County are making final preparations for a fireworks show you helped them continue.

We introduced you to Kris and Kevin DeBernard earlier this month.

They created a GoFundMe page to keep their father’s fireworks show going even after his death.

You helped raised more than $10,000 to keep the community tradition going.

“This was 25 years of his bloodwork and what he did for this community and us as family and friends. Just to do it for him, with everything that happened, it’s the one thing he wants us to carry on. So, we couldn’t be happier,” said Kris DeBernard.

They plan to light at least 15,000 shells.

The show is scheduled at 9:30 p.m. near Yellow Branch Elementary in Rustburg.