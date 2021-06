Botetourt County first responders help rescue a hiker with a "traumatic injury" at the Read Mountain Preserve.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Botetourt County first responders assisted Roanoke County in rescuing an injured hiker at the Read Mountain Preserve.

Botetourt County Fire-EMS posted on Facebook just before 5 p.m. Saturday about the rescue.

“Botetourt County Career Staff and Volunteers from Station 7 were called to assist Roanoke County with a hiker that sustained a traumatic injury at the Read Mountain Preserve.”

