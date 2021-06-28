Fleet Feet donate shoes to Roanoke students in need

ROANOKE, Va. – One local nonprofit wants to make sure students in need can start the school year off right.

On Monday, Fleet Feet Roanoke gave new shoes and socks to students of Roanoke City Public Schools.

The donations were a part of the Back To School Shoes Project, which provides families in need with school supplies and more.

Co-owners Robin and Blaine Lewis started Fleet Feet Roanoke 18 years ago and say the goal is to reach at least 8,000 students.

“My passion is just for those, especially kids who are less fortunate here in Roanoke,” said Robin. “I went to Patrick Henry High School. My daughters did too. I love the city schools... but also know there’s a lot of need there too, and I’ve seen it firsthand and it just breaks my heart.”

If you’re interested in helping out, you can donate here.