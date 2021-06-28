Gas station in Forest offering fuel for 76 cents per gallon on July 6

FOREST, Va. – How often do you see gas for less than a dollar a gallon? A gas station in Forest is giving that opportunity to folks for one day only.

A new 76 Station is offering $0.76 per gallon gas in honor of its first Customer Appreciation Celebration.

Starting at noon on Tuesday, July 6, the first 76 vehicles in line at the 76 Station, located at 17867 Forest Road, can fill their tanks with regular unleaded fuel for only $0.76 per gallon.

The catch is that you need to download and use the My 76 App to purchase the fuel get gas that cheap!

“In addition to the $0.76 fuel promotion on 7/6, the 17867 Forest Road location will feature specials from our deli from noon to 3 p.m., along with offers from 5-hour ENERGY®, Hershey’s, and a free 2-liter bottle of Pepsi® for every fill-up of 8 gallons or more using the My 76® App. We’ll also conduct a raffle for a 50-inch flat-screen TV,” said local 76® gas station wholesaler, Shiv Patel.

Other 76 Station locations will be able to participate in Customer Appreciation events in the Greater Lynchburg area on July 6.

Here’s what locations will hold them and at what time:

Noon to 3 p.m. at 12200 E. Lynchburg – Salem Turnpike, Forest, Virginia

Noon to 3 p.m. at 7721 Richmond Hwy. – Appomattox, Virginia

Noon to 3 p.m. at 3001 Memorial Ave. – Lynchburg, Virginia

Noon to 3 p.m. at 4069 S. Amherst Hwy. – Madison Heights, Virginia

