Frozen cooked shrimp recalled due to salmonella outbreak

Do you have frozen cooked shrimp in your freezer? You may want to check to see if the package falls under one of the brands the CDC linked to a salmonella outbreak.

The CDC linked the salmonella outbreak to multiple brands of Avanti frozen cooked shrimp products.

So far, it has made six people sick and two of them had to be hospitalized in Arizona and Nevada. While the outbreak hasn’t made it to Virginia, the products are still sold nationwide.

These products are also sold under the following brand names that may be familiar to some:

365

Censea

Chicken of the sea

CWNO

Hannaford

Honest Catch

Meijer

Open Acres

Waterfront Bistro

The recalled products were distributed between December 2020 and February 2021, but the CDC said they may have been in stores more recently.

Click here to see the product codes to look for on the packages to see if the frozen cooked shrimp you may have is linked to the salmonella outbreak.

Ad

If you have one of these packages, you can return it to the store where you purchased it to get a full refund.