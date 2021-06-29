New library initiave aims to get Roanoke kids excited about reading

ROANOKE, Va. – A new initiative in Roanoke is working to improve learning by getting kids excited about reading.

On Tuesday, the Williamson Road Library kicked off the “Read and Ready” campaign.

During the event, the mayor, as well as the SOHO Foundation and Library of Virginia, announced a donation of 41,000 books for pre-K through 3rd grade.

The gift is valued at half a million dollars.

“Coming out of this year, year of the pandemic, one of the things we want to do is engage our children in reading. And what we found is if you create a fun experience, then our children develop a love of reading,” said Sheila Umberger, director of libraries for the City of Roanoke

The event included several activities like a petting zoo along with hotdogs grilled by Roanoke Police to help them celebrate the occasion.