Uptick in tick population means greater risk of being bit

Health experts say there is an increased risk of a tick bite

LYNCHBURG, Va. – There’s a high risk for ticks this time of year.

Dr. Jenny Hall, a public health professor at the University of Lynchburg, said we are seeing more each year, particularly after this warm winter.

Students tracking the tick population are finding them on trails, near park benches, recreation fields and even backyards. Ticks carry more than a dozen diseases, but there are precautions you can take.

“Wearing tall socks, or even tucking your pants into your socks, if you’re going to be out and know you’re going to be in an area with ticks. Wear light clothing because that way you can see them. They are very small; they can be as small as a poppyseed,” said Hall.

If you find one, use a tweezer to remove it and see a doctor as soon as possible.