Virginia Tech approves beer sales in all areas of Lane Stadium

BLACKSBURG, Va. – You’ll now be able to sip a beer while you watch the Hokies at Lane Stadium this upcoming season.

In the past, beer was only available in select premium seating areas. Now, fans will be able to buy beer in all areas of the stadium.

According to a release from the school on Wednesday, the plan is to have Hardywood’s Fighting Hokies Lager available for purchase at Lane and Cassell Coliseum.

“This is about continuing to improve the gameday experience in Lane Stadium, and doing so in a responsible way,” senior associate AD for external operations Brad Wurthman said. “We view Saturdays in Lane as a one-day vacation for Hokies, and after having been without Hokie Nation for this past season, our team is working around the clock to ensure that we elevate the experience that we all know and love. Improving our concessions offerings at an affordable price is a huge part of that.”

More information on options, pricing and locations is set to be released later this summer.

The university also said it plans to offer more affordable prices for concessions. Pricing is still being finalized but is said to include bottled water, Coca-Cola fountain drinks, hot dogs and more.