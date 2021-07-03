Here’s what road closures, parking restrictions to expect for Roanoke’s fireworks show

ROANOKE, Va. – There are dozens of fireworks shows all across Southwest and Central Virginia this 4th of July weekend.

While most are Sunday, the night sky will light up in Roanoke on Saturday for a good reason.

“We wanted to be able to give the emergency personnel and public safety officers a chance to enjoy their fourth this year,” explained Roanoke Parks and Recreation Marketing Coordinator Stephanie Long.

The 15-minute show will start Saturday at 9 p.m. in Rivers Edge Park.

Due to so much uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 mitigation measures, organizers only planned for a fireworks show, while during previous years, other entertainment activities were planned as well.

With many road closures near the park, it’s suggested that you park at Greenway Trailheads.

The following locations will be closed to parking:

Reserve Avenue

Wiley Drive

River’s Edge North Park parking lot

The following roads will be closed:

At 5 p.m.:

Reserve Ave

Wiley Drive

At 8:30 p.m.:

S Jefferson Street right lane south-bound from Williamson to Reserve (Access to Riverside Circle will remain open)

S Jefferson Street from Reserve Ave to the Hospital will be closed

9:45 p.m.: All Roads will re-open