Billy Idol to play Elmwood Park as part of Bud Light’s Vinyl Vault Concert Series

ROANOKE, Va. – This September, Billy Idol will be dancing with himself at Roanoke’s Elmwood Park.
Idol will be performing on Sept. 24 as part of Bud Light’s Vinyl Vault Concert Series.
Tickets will be on sale starting this Friday. For early access to tickets, you can sign up for the cyber club here.
WSLS-10 is one of the sponsors of the event along with the Berglund Center, iHeartRadio stations 96.3 ROV and 104.9 Steve FM and Bud Light.
