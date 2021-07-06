Billy Idol to play Elmwood Park as part of Bud Light’s Vinyl Vault Concert Series

FILE - This Oct. 24, 2019 file photo shows Billy Idol at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Irishman." Idol is the face of an anti-idling campaign launched Thursday in New York City. Billy never idles, so why should you? the '80s MTV star growls in a public service announcement intended to shame New Yorkers into shutting the engine off. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

ROANOKE, Va. – This September, Billy Idol will be dancing with himself at Roanoke’s Elmwood Park.

Idol will be performing on Sept. 24 as part of Bud Light’s Vinyl Vault Concert Series.

Tickets will be on sale starting this Friday. For early access to tickets, you can sign up for the cyber club here.

WSLS-10 is one of the sponsors of the event along with the Berglund Center, iHeartRadio stations 96.3 ROV and 104.9 Steve FM and Bud Light.