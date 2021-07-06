Roanoke City Councilman indicted on two counts of felony embezzlement

ROANOKE, Va. – A grand jury has indicted a sitting Roanoke City Councilman on two charges of felony embezzlement.

Roanoke City Commonwealth’s Attorney Don Caldwell announced the indictment against Robert Jeffrey Jr. on Tuesday.

The first of the two alleged embezzlements took place between May and October 2020, with the other happening between November 2020 and April 2021, according to Caldwell.

In both instances, Caldwell said that the amount of money embezzled is substantially more than the $1,000 threshold for the charge to be filed. Caldwell did not elaborate on how much money Jeffrey may have embezzled.

Caldwell also said that these two indictments follow a complaint by the Northwest Neighborhood Environment Organization, as well as an investigation by police and his office.

Caldwell has recommended that a $10,000 personal recognizance bond be set for Jeffrey and that he has until Friday to turn himself in.

His first court date is expected to be Aug. 2 in Roanoke City Circuit Court, which is when a trial date will be set.

Jeffrey was elected to Roanoke City Council in November 2020 and began his term on Jan. 1, 2021.

10 News is working to learn more and will update this story later today.