Southside Virginia first responders prepare for heavy rain from Elsa

Danville preps for possible flooding from Elsa

DANVILLE, Va. – Southside Virginia could see the biggest local impact from Tropical Storm Elsa.

The Danville Fire Department has been working closely with the national weather service to keep an eye on the forecast.

Because river levels are low, officials don’t expect it to flood but heavy rain could cause problems on the road.

“We’re always on the lookout for flash flooding and if we do have flash flooding in the streets, ponding and water in the streets, we need people to use caution and never drive through it,” Danville Fire Deputy Fire Chief Tim Duffer said.

Safety officials recommend you avoid any down trees or power lines.