Two found dead inside Henry County home ‘several days’ after death, authorities say

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Two people were found dead inside a Bassett home Thursday afternoon, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 1:30 p.m., the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call about the dead bodies inside a home located at 151 Belcroft Circle.

Deputies responded to the scene and found 68-year-old Luther Wagoner and 78-year-old Pennar Helton, who they say both were residents of that home.

According to authorities, evidence from the scene shows that the two had been dead for “several days” before they were found.

The Sheriff’s Office said the cause of the death is unknown at this time and an autopsy is scheduled for Friday at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia.

Authorities ask that anyone who has recently been in contact with Wagoner or Helton, or anyone that has any information on their deaths, contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).