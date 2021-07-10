Taking a look back on COVID-19′s impact across Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Crunching the numbers, some areas in Central and Southwest Virginia were hit harder than others by the COVID-19 pandemic.

When it comes to case rates, the worst was Galax, then Lexington followed by Martinsville.

Galax also leads in hospitalization and death rates, but it’s important to note that of the city’s 53 total deaths, more than half were related to outbreaks at long-tern care facilities.

As for who fared the best, Highland County has the lowest case, hospitalization and death rates with just one person dying from COVID-19.

Floyd, Nelson and Montgomery counties follow behind.

“We fared as best we could,” said Roanoke City and Allegany Health Districts Dr. Cynthia Morrow said,

The Roanoke Valley fell in the middle of the pack. Overall, she says the biggest indicator of success at the start of the pandemic was abiding by health and prevention measures.

“Those localities that had more rigorous community mitigation regulations in place, did better than those that didn’t,” Morrow said.

When it comes to vaccination rates, Roanoke County is leading with 57/8% of the population with at least one dose with Carroll County falling behind at only 34.5%.

Morrow said the pandemic brought disparities to light.

“Whether it’s by geography, whether it’s by race or ethnicity, whether it’s by income, whether it’s by political view,” said Morrow. “When we see disparities like this, and we see profound disparities in Southwest Virginia, it just makes me feel, ‘What can we do better? What can we do to improve? What can we as a health department do to make sure that everybody has an equal chance at being healthy?’”

Although no one can change the past, Morrow says everyone can control the future.

“We still have COVID in our community and we all need to do what we can to prevent the next case.

Here’s a full breakdown of what localities did the best and worst during the pandemic:

Worst Case Rate

1. Galax - 18,231.4

o 1,171 total cases

o 97 hospitalizations

53 deaths (27 were related to outbreaks in long-term care facilities)

2. Lexington - 16,886.2

1,205 total cases

29 hospitalizations

33 deaths 9- were related to outbreaks in long-term care facilities

3. Martinsville - 12,625.9

1629 total cases

170 hospitalizations

79 deaths

4. Radford - 11,920

2186 total cases

40 hospitalizations

20 deaths - 19 were related to outbreaks in long-term care facilities

Worst Hospital Rate

Galax - 1,510 Martinsville -1318 Danville - 769 Carroll County -759

Best Case Rate

1. Highland County - 4,977.4

110 total cases

1 hospitalized

1 death

2. Floyd County - 5,609.4

886 total cases

31 hospitalized

22 deaths

3. Nelson - 6012.4

892 total cases

41 hospitalized

13 deaths

Best Hospitalization Rate

Highland County - 45 Montgomery County -193 Floyd County -196

Best Death Rate