University of Virginia to start removal of George Rogers Clark statue Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va – The University of Virginia will remove the statue of George Rogers Clark on University Avenue on Sunday, according to a spokesperson.

The school’s Board of Visitors first approved the recommendation in September 2020.

Removal will begin on Sunday and take several days. The university does not anticipate any significant interruptions to traffic in the surrounding area.

The statue will be placed in storage as the university works with a committee to determine a new location for it.