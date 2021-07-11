Nearly 200 COVID-19 vaccines administered at Salem Fair

SALEM, Va. – Offering Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines, the Virginia Department of Health administered hundreds of COVID-19 vaccines at the Salem Fair.

About 200 doses were administered throughout the span of the Salem Fair, and dozens of fair workers rolled up their sleeves to receive their doses too.

With accessibility being an issue in the vaccine rollout, these summer event clinics are helping reach more communities.

“I feel honored that we are able to come out and help those who want to get the vaccine,” Cynthia Vineyard-Brown, a registered nurse, said. “And it makes me think that there’s hope. If we can just get more people to come out and do it.”

The Virginia Department of Health website lists the next upcoming vaccination clinics.