80-year-old Giles County man dies in crash on Route 460

GILES COUNTY, Va. – A Newport man died Sunday after a crash in Giles County, according to Virginia State Police.

At 5:27 p.m., police responded to the crash near the intersection of Route 460 and Maybrook Road.

A 2013 Fiat 500 going east on Route 460 in the right lane crossed into the left lane, went through the median and then collided with a westbound 2019 Dodge Ram 1500, according to police.

The driver of the Fiat, Allen Meredith, 80, died at the scene. Police said he was wearing a seat belt.

The 37-year-old man driving the Dodge ram was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.