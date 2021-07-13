Man charged with murder in connection with March Franklin County homicide

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – One person has been charged in connection with the death of a man in Franklin County back in March.

On Tuesday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office announced that investigators have served Maurice Allen Jones with one count of second-degree murder in the homicide of 58-year-old William Kirk Odell.

Back in April, authorities identified Jones as a person of interest in the case.

“It was a senseless act that had no personal gain in it whatsoever. Nothing that can be done is going to bring him back or make things right,” Justin O’Dell told 10 News months ago, regarding his father’s death.

Jones’ girlfriend watched him killed Odell, according to warrants.

Jones is now being held at the Roanoke City Jail without bond.