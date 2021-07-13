Salem fair has record-breaking year despite first night violence

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Fair closed out its 33rd year Sunday night and fair officials say despite an unexpected act of violence on opening night and a few bouts of rain that attendance and revenue were once again very steady.

“Our fair fans are very loyal, and their loyalty was tested this year more than ever,” says Wendy Delano, Salem Director of Civic Facilities. “We appreciate everyone working with us on the necessary updates to our admission policy and security measures after the fair was already underway, and for not letting a senseless incident define the region’s most popular summer attraction.”

While attendance is not tracked through direct admission, the fair again welcomed several hundred thousand visitors.

In fact, July 4 was the second busiest day in Salem Fair’s history and July 3 was the fifth busiest day of all time.

“There is going to be a good donation to the heavenly beds program, which is just wonderful to get kids off the floor and in a bed every night. About 4,000 pounds of food is going to the Salem/Roanoke food pantry. Over a 1,000 pairs of socks are going to the rescue mission. We do that every year,” said Fair Manager Carey Harveycutter.

The 34th annual fair is scheduled for June 29 - July 10, 2022.