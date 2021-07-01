Shots fired at the Salem Fair on opening night

SALEM, Va. – Two shots were fired at the Salem Fair Wednesday night, according to a Salem City spokesperson.

Wednesday marked the opening of the fair and crowds of people were in attendance.

At this moment, it’s unclear if the shots were fired on the fairgrounds or in the parking lot, but the fairgrounds closed early and authorities sent guests home.

Mindy Fausey, who attended with her family, shared a video to Facebook that shows police telling people to exit the area. Yellow crime scene tape wrapped up around rides can also be seen in the video.

A witness spoke to 10 News about what he saw Wednesday night.

“I heard about three or four gunshots and I just heard everyone, shots fired, and they all dipped. Like everyone ran, I took my kids and ran. I saw the cops come and it looked like they had someone in handcuffs and it looked like he was limping,” said witness, Anthony Valenzuela.

Police have been unable to confirm if there’s a victim.

It’s also unclear if police have made any arrests or why the shooting happened.

Fair officials say they’re working to gather all the facts and should have more information for us in the coming hours.

Stay with 10 News for this breaking story.