Campaign finance reports: McAuliffe leads Youngkin in cash

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – Democrat Terry McAuliffe significantly outraised Republican Glenn Youngkin in the most recent campaign finance reports. McAuliffe also holds a significant lead in cash on hand.

Reports filed Thursday and Friday with the Department of Elections show McAuliffe raised $7.4 million in cash in the most recent reporting period.

Youngkin raised $3.5 million. McAuliffe reported $9.0 million cash on hand, compared to $2.6 million for Youngkin.

The reports also show Youngkin spent significantly more money than McAuliffe in the reporting period.

Youngkin spent $5.2 million, compared to $1.6 million for McAuliffe.

Youngkin is a political newcomer and has flooded the airwaves with ads to introduce himself to voters.