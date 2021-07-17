Lynchburg coalition to host Hope in Motion event, raising awareness for suicide prevention

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One group in Lynchburg is taking strides to address suicide.

The Suicide Prevention Awareness Coalition is hosting a special fundraiser on Sunday, July 18th at Percival’s Island in Downtown Lynchburg.

It’s called Hope in Motion. Participants can walk, run or ride their bicycles along the trail. Organizers will also offer resources about mental health, along with entertainment and refreshments.

The event is free, but donations are welcome.

“The more people know about the signs and symptoms, and the more people know of how large of an issue it is, the better we can all come together and reduce suicide,” said Brittany Holts-Higgins, coordinator of the Suicide Prevention Awareness Coalition.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death among those ages 10 to 34.

If you or someone you know is struggling, you can also call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255.