Dollywood introducing drone light show as part of summer celebration

Dollywood introducing drone light show as part of Summer in the Smokies

PIGEON FORK, Tenn. – Ending a fun-filled summer day with a light show? That’s exactly what Dollywood is doing with its new show — but with drones!

Dollywood is introducing Sweet Summer Nights, a multi-sensory drone light show, which will launch hundreds of Intel drones into the night sky.

The theme park is adding the new 3D drone light show as a part of its summertime celebration, Summer in the Smokies, that’s held from June 25-July 31.

Sweet Summer Nights will begin with a DJ and energetic dancers to get the dance parties started before ending with the light drones integrated into a musically choreographed fireworks show.

Officials said the show will be brought to life by up to 400 drones that will animate a Dollywood-exclusive story.

The dance parties will begin at 8:45 and the 3D drone and fireworks show will begin at 9:40 p.m.

Click here to learn more about the event.