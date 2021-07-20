Virginia ABC stores facing pandemic-related shortages

If you’ve been inside a liquor store lately, you may have noticed some empty shelves.

You can add Virginia ABC stores to the long list of places experiencing COVID-19-pandemic-related supply shortages.

ABC said that consumer demand and a labor shortage are to blame.

Officials added that it’s not that the liquor is gone, rather, it’s that finding glass bottles and aluminum cans for distribution has been difficult.

Tequila, cognac and ready-to-drink brands have been hit the hardest, according to a Virginia ABC spokeswoman.

Virginia ABC is working with suppliers to keep shelves stocked and the organization said it tries to keep a 30-day supply and hopes to maintain that goal.