Partly Cloudy icon
84º
wsls logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Work underway now to prepare for 2024 recreational sale of marijuana in Virginia

Though recreational use was made legal in July, recreational sales begin in 2024

McKinley Strother, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Marijuana, Virginia
Local health director named to public health advisory board
Local health director named to public health advisory board

RICHMOND, Va. – While the recreational sale of marijuana is still a few years out, work is happening right now to make sure its rollout is smooth and efficient.

The state has created a 21-member public health advisory board.

The director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District is part of that group.

Dr. Cynthia Morrow says this multi-year process is a balance of learning the law and understanding the public health and safety implications of the drug.

“I am pretty familiar with cannabis laws, but it’s really important for us to make sure evidence guides any opinion,” said Dr. Morrow.

Recreational marijuana was made legal in July.

Recreational sales begin in 2024.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

McKinley Strother joined the WSLS 10 News team in June 2020. He anchors Virginia Today on Saturdays and Sundays and you'll also catch him reporting during the week.

email

facebook