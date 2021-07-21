Partly Cloudy icon
Man arrested after deadly shooting in Appomattox County

Authorities have not yet released any identifying information about the victim

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Mugshot of Charles Roosevelt Abbitt Jr. from Feb. 4, 2019.
Mugshot of Charles Roosevelt Abbitt Jr. from Feb. 4, 2019. (Blue Ridge Regional Jail)

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – One man is dead and another in jail after a shooting on Wednesday in Spout Spring, according to the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office.

At 12:01 p.m., authorities responded to a reported shooting at a residence in the 1400 block of Spring Grove Road.

They arrived to find a man outside the home who had been shot, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they immediately began CPR on the man; however, he died at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office is withholding the victim’s name until his next of kin is notified.

In connection with the shooting, authorities arrested 36-year-old Charles Roosevelt Abbitt Jr., of Spout Spring, charging him with second-degree murder.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 434-352-8241.

