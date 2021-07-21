Man arrested after deadly shooting in Appomattox County

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – One man is dead and another in jail after a shooting on Wednesday in Spout Spring, according to the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office.

At 12:01 p.m., authorities responded to a reported shooting at a residence in the 1400 block of Spring Grove Road.

They arrived to find a man outside the home who had been shot, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they immediately began CPR on the man; however, he died at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office is withholding the victim’s name until his next of kin is notified.

In connection with the shooting, authorities arrested 36-year-old Charles Roosevelt Abbitt Jr., of Spout Spring, charging him with second-degree murder.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 434-352-8241.