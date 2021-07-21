More than 500 gallons of curdled milk illegally poured into Pulaski storm drain, officials say

PULASKI, Va. – KTI LTD illegally poured more than 500 gallons of curdled milk into a storm drain, according to the Town of Pulaski.

Officials say the disposal happened Wednesday afternoon at the former Pulaski Furniture Company site.

We’ve been told that at this time, further spread of the curdled milk has been contained to the area near Sproules Run.

The Pulaski Fire Department, the Town of Pulaski’s Public Works Department and Pulaski County Emergency Services are currently at the scene working to remove the milk from the affected area.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to contact Jordan Whitt, Social Media Manager at 540-994-8610 or by email at jwhitt@pulaskitown.org.