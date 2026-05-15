Gov. Spanberger delivers keynote at Virginia Tech’s 154th commencement

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech’s 154th graduating class celebrated commencement Friday in Lane Stadium, capping years of hard work with a keynote address from Gov. Abigail Spanberger — and one final jump to “Enter Sandman.”

The ceremony marked two milestones: the last commencement under outgoing University President Tim Sands, and the first of Spanberger’s term as governor. Spanberger opened her remarks by asking the crowd to recognize Sands, who will soon step down from the role.

A Hokie tradition — even for a Hoo

It is a Virginia Tech tradition for the newly elected governor to deliver the commencement keynote. The crowd’s reception when Spanberger was introduced was largely applause, though some vocal detractors were also present in the stadium.

Spanberger, a University of Virginia graduate, leaned into the friendly rivalry, telling graduates that half of her cabinet came from Virginia Tech. Graduates took that message to heart.

“Hokies are everywhere, even if they’re not visible,” said Caleb Waller, a Virginia Tech graduate. “They’re still doing the good work, and they’re still getting recognized.”

Most graduates said any school-rivalry hesitation quickly faded once Spanberger began speaking.

“I think even though she’s a UVA grad, it was great and she had a lot of great advice,” said Mackenzie Martin, a Virginia Tech graduate.

“I really enjoyed her speech, so I thought her coming was great,” said Kaitlyn Gibson, a fellow graduate.

“It was fun to have a Hoo here talking about Tech,” added Virginia Fehrer, another graduate.

James Martin, also a graduate, joked about Spanberger’s alma mater before praising her remarks. “Unfortunately, she went to the University of Virginia, but we’ll forgive her on that front,” he said. “I thought the speech was great.”

Memories made in Blacksburg

Beyond the keynote, graduates reflected on four years of friendships, shared challenges, and personal growth.

“Looking down the line of my friends sitting and just thinking of these people that I met freshman year, all the way to today — thinking of all we’ve accomplished, all the classes we’ve taken to get us here,” Fehrer said.

Martin and her roommate Kaitlyn Gibson graduated together after living side by side since their first year on campus. “We’re freshman year roommates, so getting here has been great. We’ve lived together all three years and are celebrating all of our hard work,” Martin said. Gibson summed up the feeling simply: “It’s so bittersweet.”

For Coleman Cook, the day carried extra meaning. Cook served four years as the Hokie Bird — Virginia Tech’s beloved mascot — before walking across the stage with his class.

“My whole childhood, all I wanted to be was a Virginia Tech Hokie, but little did I know I would be the Hokie Bird,” Cook said. “Being here with my best friends, my family was in town — everybody that came to speak for graduation just exceeded any expectation I had for the day. Completely blessed.”

Cook, whose parents and older sister are both Virginia Tech alumni, called it an honor to serve the university community before joining its growing list of graduates. “I really appreciate Governor Spanberger taking her time to honor all the graduates here,” he added. “Blacksburg and Virginia Tech — such a great honor, and I’m really glad the day was as good as it was.”

Parents in the stands shared that emotion. “Very inspiring, and I hope that they actually heard it because it was very moving,” said Caroline Martin, whose son graduated Friday. “She said a lot of good things. We are so proud of this young man.”

One last jump

The ceremony closed the way Virginia Tech commencements always do — with graduates jumping to the Metallica classic “Enter Sandman” for the last time as students, before tossing their caps skyward.

James Martin called the moment everything he had hoped for. “It’s a great feeling, my family came out. It’s great being with my buddies, graduating. I feel very proud, and I’m happy my family’s here,” he said