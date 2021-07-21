Nearly $9,000 donated to ‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace’ in Northwest Ace Hardware, Salem Fair partnership

SALEM, Va. – Nearly $9,000 was donated to a Roanoke nonprofit whose mission is to make sure kids in our area have a warm bed to sleep in. But it couldn’t have been done without the help of fairgoers in the area.

On Wednesday, Northwest Ace Hardware announced its donation of $8,853 to the Sleep in Heavenly Peace mission of, “No kid sleeps on the floor in our town!” It stated its ability to make the donation was largely due to its partnership with the Salem Fair and those who purchased Megapass unlimited ride tickets from its area stores.

“Our partnership with the Salem Fair this year worked out exceptionally well,” said Northwest Ace Hardware Owner Charlie Overstreet. “We were able to not only give our customers something new but also make a real difference in the community by supporting the important work that this organization does.”

This year, the 33rd Salem Fair saw record-breaking numbers as far as attendance goes as it welcomed several hundred thousand visitors. According to past reporting, July 4 was the second busiest day in Salem Fair’s history with July 3 being the fifth busiest day of all time.

The fair said it’s honored to be a part of a mission that will change lives.

“This Salem Fair has always strived to have a strong charitable component as part of its overall design,” said Wendy Delano, Salem’s Director of Civic Facilities. “This year we were honored to assist the Rescue Mission and the Salem Roanoke County Food Pantry during the fair. And to now be able to take some of the Megapass proceeds and make a donation to Sleep in Heavenly Peace is incredible.”

Sleep in Heavenly Peace was grateful for the contribution and is excited to use the money for a good cause.

“Sleep in Heavenly Peace is so thankful to receive this generous gift from Northwest Hardware and the Salem Fair,” said Roanoke Chapter President Dave Jones. “The smile on a kid’s face, who receives one of these new beds, is priceless, and we are anxious to invest these funds in families who have a need and do our best to generate more of those smiles.”

To learn more about the Roanoke Valley Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace and its mission, click here.