Sheetz to offer free drinks to first responders on Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – On Saturday, July 24, Sheetz will be offering free drinks to all uniformed frontline workers as a token of its appreciation.

The free treat is a part of 24/7 Day, a day when convenience stores recognize first responders and healthcare workers who dedicate much of their time to serve their communities. This year, Sheetz is a “community leader” for 24/7 Day.

All uniformed paramedics, EMTs, hospital personnel, police officers or firefighters are eligible for the deal at all Sheetz locations and will be able to get one free self-serve coffee or soda of any size.