Two little girls make Monday a little sweeter for local Sheriff’s Deputy

PEARISBURG, Va. – Two little girls helped make Monday a little sweeter for one Giles County Sheriff’s deputy with a nostalgic pastime.

What can make sour old Mondays better? A lemonade stand! Major Moye found this one in Pearisburg yesterday. For future reference, deputies love lemonade stands! Let us know when you spot one! Posted by Giles County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo on it’s Facebook page of Major Moye stopping by an old-fashioned lemonade stand in Pearisburg. During one of the hottest months of summer, you could purchase a cold glass of lemonade for just .50 cents

In a post, the Giles County Sheriff’s Department said, “For future reference, deputies love lemonade stands! Let us know when you spot one.”