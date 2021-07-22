Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Group biking from San Francisco to Virginia Beach for Alzheimer’s makes stop in Blacksburg

The group has a goal of raising $100,000

Annie Schroeder, Reporter

Tags: Alzheimers, Blacksburg
Bike4Alz rides coast to coast

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A group of college students biking their way across the country made a pit stop in Blacksburg Thursday.

Bike4Alz is a group of students riding from San Francisco to Virginia Beach in hopes of raising money for Alzheimer’s research.

The group started its journey on May 22.

Members agree that while the journey may be longer than they anticipated, the money they will raise is for a good cause.

“We’re on a mission to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer’s, so we have a lot of events where we visit memory care facilities to talk about Alzheimer’s, but our primary goal is to raise money,” Rider Justin Geilear said.

The group is still about $10,000 shy of its goal. They hope to make it to Virginia Beach by next week.

