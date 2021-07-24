Teenage boy hospitalized with serious injuries after overnight shooting in Northwest Roanoke

Roanoke City Police say they responded to a call for a shooting around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 24.

ROANOKE, Va – A teenage boy is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Police said they responded to the report of a shooting at about 2 a.m.

Authorities arrived to find a teenage boy with a gunshot wound outside a home on Cherry Avenue NW; however, they do not believe that is where the shooting took place.

The injuries appeared to be serious and Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the male to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police are still trying to piece together details about what caused the shooting to happen.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)-344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.