RONAOKE, Va - Roanoke City Police are currently investigating shots fired in Downtown Roanoke.

According to 10 News Reporter Shayne Dwyer, people who were downtown said they heard about half a dozen shots fired in the area.

Right now the parking lot on Campbell Ave. is taped off for further investigation.

Officials have not confirmed if anyone was shot of if there are any injuries reported.

