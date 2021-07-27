Local rescues near capacity move up Mega Pet Adoption Event at Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. – To connect families with pets, more than 10 organizations are going to be at the Berglund Center in Roanoke for a mega pet adoption event.

This is an annual event that typically happens at the end of the year, but with adoptions slowing down and overcrowding, these organizations need this event now.

There will be dogs, cats and even smaller animals like guinea pigs and rabbits available for adoption on Saturday, July 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Join Angels of Assisi and other rescue groups from across the valley THIS SATURDAY, July 31st from 11 am to 3 pm for a... Posted by Angels of Assisi on Monday, July 26, 2021

The pets come from humane societies and rescues in Alleghany, Pittsylvania, Franklin, Bedford, Montgomery counties and the Roanoke Valley.

In past years, about 100 pets were adopted at the end of the day.

“Right now, all the shelters are pretty much full at this time. Most of the animals are getting surrendered back that were adopted out last year,” said Kathleen Legg, director of community engagement at Angels of Assisi.

Legg said they don’t have the statistics but they may have an idea why.

“Some of the animal shelters have told us that it’s people who had adopted during COVID that are going back to work and decided they don’t actually have enough time to take care of their animals,” Legg said.

Franklin County Humane Society goes beyond county lines to help pets, but if they can’t adopt any animals, that may change.

It’s something Christina Thienemann, who works at the humane society, said they are seeing even this week as they take in a dog from Wytheville.

“We will make the space and try to find a way to help her but there will be a day that we can’t get these adoptions done that we will have to say no and that will break our hearts. So this event is very important so that we can keep trying to make that space and keep helping these dogs that are on their last days,” said Thienemann.

Wagging tails like Nyx’s are what you can expect when you walk into the Berglund Center Saturday.

In September, it’ll be a year since Nyx arrived at the Franklin County Humane Society.

When she gets excited or tired she starts dragging her back legs but that doesn’t stop her.

At the humane society, she has a wheelchair and staff members say she gets up and down the stairs and wherever else she has to go with it.

Thienemann is hopeful she will finally find her family during this pet adoption event.

“We have so many people come and say they can do it and then they’ll have a cat that they swear she’ll never be around or they’ll have their dog that they bring and it’s not an instant love connection. They usually leave with a different dog but then poor Nyx is left here,” said Thienemann.

The event is free to get in but you do pay for adoptions. Each organization has its own adoption fees.

These organizations are also looking for people who want to foster.