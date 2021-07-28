‘It’s been our dream’: Franklin County business opens new facility as part of $10 million investment

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – On Tuesday, a Franklin County company held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new manufacturing facility, which marked a major milestone for the company and local leaders.

Kennon Marshall, the CEO of Stik-Pak Solutions, Inc., said the company’s growth and expansion have been years in the making.

“It’s been our dream ever since we started Stik-Pak back in 2013 to be able to grow into a new building strictly for Stik-Pak,” Marshall said.

On Tuesday that dream was fulfilled as the company and local leaders celebrated Stik-Pak’s new manufacturing facility in Franklin County, part of a $10 million investment.

Marshall said this growth is only the beginning. “We very much expect to expand in the next five years into the other side of the building, which would be another doubling in size for this facility,” Marshall said.

Stik-Pak makes food packaging for its partners. They are one of three announced tenants in the Summit View Business Park, which county leaders said can be an economic driver for Franklin County.

“This is Franklin County’s future,” said Ronnie Thompson, chairman of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors. “If we can get more businesses like this and get this park filled up that’s going to be the best thing.”

Stik-Pak Solutions said the expansion will create 52 new jobs.