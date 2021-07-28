Trial date set for Narrows police officer charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to deadly motorcycle crash

Trial date set for Narrows police officer charged in deadly crash last summer

GILES COUNTY, Va. – A trial date has been set for the Narrows police officer indicted on several charges, including involuntary manslaughter, in connection to a deadly motorcycle crash that happened last summer.

Chad Stilley, an officer with the Narrows Police Department, made his first court appearance Wednesday—four days after the one-year mark since the crash in question.

Stilley was indicted by a Giles County grand jury in mid-July for the following three charges:

Failure to yield the right-of-way

Reckless driving

Involuntary manslaughter

His charges are in connection to a fatal motorcycle crash last summer in Narrows at the intersection of US-460 and 3rd Street. Michael Acord, 28, of Rich Creek, was the motorcyclist involved in the crash and died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police.

At least a dozen officers from the Narrows police department were present inside the courtroom Wednesday.

Stilley’s attorney, Chris Tuck, pushed for a “speedy trial.” Radford Commonwealth Attorney Chris Rehak, who is handling the case, pushed back on that request.

“Six months out for an involuntary manslaughter charge, the Commonwealth hopes the court views that as not enough [of a] reasonable delay for both sides to prepare an involuntary manslaughter case involving law enforcement,” stated Rehak.

“My client maintains his innocence. He’s looking forward to his day in court. At this point in time, he’s been placed on administrative leave. He loves being a police officer and he wants to get back to his work,” said Tuck.

Ultimately, the judge set a December 6, 2021 trial date. Dates for motions hearings were also scheduled on Wednesday.

Stilley remains on administrative leave from the Narrows Police Department.

