Concerts, festivals and yoga, Appomattox’s Courtland Festival Park has it all

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – One thing Appomattox town leaders are doing to draw in tourists and enhance the Appomattox experience is hosting events at Courtland Festival Park.

The space is used for concerts, festivals, the annual Christmas celebration and even yoga in the park.

The park boasts an amphitheater and pavilions surrounded by a walking trail.

Leaders said while there are a lot of historical sites to see, they wanted to create a community space.

“It used to just be a field that no one used, and so a bunch of people from our town decided that it would be a great idea to have a space where our community could come together and have events,” explained Courtland Park Foundation board member Laura Dawson.

Organizers said the annual Appomattox Railroad Festival is the largest event, drawing thousands of people to enjoy street vendors, carnival rides and food.

The festival is held the second weekend in October.