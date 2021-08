Overturned vehicle on I-581N near Wonju Street causing delays in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Motorists traveling northbound on US-220 in Roanoke Wednesday afternoon can expect delays!

A vehicle crash along US-220 near Wonju Street is causing backups through Colonial Ave, according to VDOT.

Photos 10 News took at the scene show a vehicle involved in the crash has overturned.

Details on the crash are limited at this time.

