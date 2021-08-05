Partly Cloudy icon
Another Virginia child, age 10-19, has died after contracting COVID-19

It’s the first child living in the Eastern Region to have died from the virus

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Coronavirus
A child between the ages of 10-19 has died from complications of the coronavirus, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

This death marks the first child COVD-19 death in Virginia’s Eastern region.

Across the state, six total children in that age range have died in Virginia, according to VDH. It’s unclear if this death is included in that count.

“We extend our condolences to the family and friends of this child at this time of great loss,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver. “COVID-19 has taken thousands of lives from us, and every death is a tragedy. The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over. As we have seen in recent weeks, a COVID variant, the Delta variant, spreads more easily from one person to another. We have made progress in these past months against this virus, but a tragic event like the death of this young child is a stark reminder that our work is not done.”

Below is a map of Virginia’s five regions as defined by VDH.

Virginia Department of Health map of regions and districts (Virginia Department of Health)

