Massive Botetourt County yard sale where all proceeds help those in need kicks off Friday

TROUTVILLE, Va – A fundraiser benefiting people across the world and here at home starts Friday in Botetourt County.

Proceeds for Poverty started 10 years ago and has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations to help protect local women from sex trafficking and help foster families with needed children supplies.

Since the event had to be moved online last year because of COVID-19 restrictions, organizers are happy to welcome back eager shoppers this year.

“When someone purchases something for $1, it will feed a child for when someone purchases something for $5, it will help provide clean water for someone for a lifetime and so really it’s not about something that’s really, really big it’s about doing the small things and the small things for each other,” said Global Partners in Peace and Development President Jonathan Grooms.

Ad

The fundraiser kicks off Friday morning at 9 a.m. at Rainbow Forest Baptist Church at 1338 Rainbow Forest Drive in Troutville.

The event runs until 6 p.m. on Friday and goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.