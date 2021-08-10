26-year-old moped driver killed in Alleghany County hit-and-run, police say

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A 26-year-old man is dead after a hit-and-run in Alleghany County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the accident happened on Monday around 8:30 p.m. on Route 696 about two miles east of Route 616.

A Subaru Outback was going west on Route 696 when it crossed the centerline and hit a 2021 Dong Fang moped head-on, according to police.

Authorities said the moped driver, 26-year-old Randall Tinsley, was thrown from the vehicle and into a Nissan Titan pickup truck that was behind the moped when the crash happened. Tinsley died at the scene and was wearing a helmet, police said. Authorities said the driver of the Nissan truck was not hurt.

The Subaru did a u-turn and drove away from the scene and headed east on Route 696 before it ran off the side of the road and crashed, according to police. Authorities said the driver of the Subaru then ran away from the crash. Before the crash happened, police said the driver of the Subaru was involved in a police chase with the Clifton Forge Police Department.

The Subaru’s driver was taken into custody early Tuesday morning on a warrant from the Clifton Forge Police Department, police said. Authorities said charges related to the crash are pending.