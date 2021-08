ROANOKE, Va. – Leaders in the city of Roanoke will address the rising gun violence being seen in the Star City on Tuesday evening.

Mayor Sherman Lea, Roanoke City Council Member Joe Cobb and Police Chief Sam Roman, among others, will be at the 5 p.m. news conference.

It’s unclear exactly what will be discussed, other than that the news conference is being held, “to address the topic of gun violence in the City of Roanoke,” according to the Roanoke Police Department.