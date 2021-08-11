Inmates take over Lynchburg jail housing unit, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Police are currently working to control an incident at Lynchburg Adult Detention Center Tuesday night.

Shortly after 6 p.m., the Lynchburg Police Department said inmates gained control of a housing area and forced correctional officers assigned to that unit out of the building near 9th Street where the jail is located.

The department’s crisis negotiations team and hostage rescue came out to try to gain control of the situation, authorities say.

At this time, there are no injuries to any officers or inmates.

Authorities said no demands or hostages have been made at this time.

