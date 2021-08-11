Pre-trial dates set for Narrows officer charged with involuntary manslaughter

GILES COUNTY, Va. – A Giles County judge has set pre-trial dates for the Narrows police officer indicted on several charges, including involuntary manslaughter, in connection to a deadly motorcycle crash that happened last summer.

In court on Wednesday, the Commonwealth Attorney and officer Chad Stilley’s defense team went back and forth as both teams prepare for trial.

By early October, the Commonwealth Attorney must turn over their findings in discovery. Things like body cam and dashcam footage and the vehicles involved in the crash were mentioned as things of interest by the defense team.

The defense has a late October deadline for discovery.

Chad Stilley, an officer with the Narrows Police Department, was indicted for the following charges: failure to yield right of way, reckless driving and involuntary manslaughter.

The charges are in connection to a fatal motorcycle crash last summer in Narrows at the intersection of US-460 and 3rd Street. Michael Acord, 28, of Rich Creek was the motorcyclist involved in the crash and died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police.

The trial is set for December.