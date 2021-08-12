MLB builds a ‘Field of Dreams’ as Rustburg Dixie Softball does the same in Campbell County

LYNCHBURG, Va. – On Thursday, the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox are playing a Major League Baseball game in a cornfield in Iowa, inspired by the movie “Field of Dreams.”

Meanwhile, in Campbell County, leaders of the Rustburg Dixie Softball League continue to build a field of dreams of their own.

We first brought you this story in March when organizers broke ground on a new complex.

They’re currently building three softball fields, plan on installing plumbing this weekend, and seating next week.

They hope to have the complex ready by next spring.

The league’s president says other teams have their own fields, and now their softball league will finally have a field of their own.

“These are our field of dreams, and this is what we have dreamed of for our kids and our grandkids; so this is a dream come true for us,” said Jessi Roman, the league’s president.

The league raised about $200,000 so far and are asking for support to raise another $500,000. They plan to install lighting, dugouts, fencing, and a concession stand.