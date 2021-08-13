Have tapas, drinks with a beautiful view of the mountains at this Fincastle restaurant

FINCASTLE, Va. – A unique dining and drinking experience in Fincastle is getting ready to celebrate one year in business next month.

1772 Rooftop on Main opened last year during the pandemic.

They have the only true rooftop dining area in the entire Roanoke Valley with 360-degree views of the mountains.

The back bar is carved out of a retired plane and the menu features unique drinks and food.

If you have not gotten a chance to taste our Blackberry Breckinridge craft cocktail, tonight’s your night! This... Posted by 1772 Rooftop on Main on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

A local family owns it and says they’re pleased to be helping bring people back to town.

There’s been a lot more traffic through the Town of Fincastle which is really nice, it’s a small town that’s just kind of over the years gotten smaller and we’re trying to bring some growth back to it, make it a more productive larger town,” said head chef Will Barkett.

The restaurant is also home to a cafe and the locally famous Pie Lady.