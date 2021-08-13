Partly Cloudy icon
77º
wsls logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Service dog owner to pay thousands after selling underqualified dogs

Attorney General Mark Herring announced the restitution price Thursday

Annie Schroeder, Reporter

Tags: Service Dogs, Virginia
Mark Herring holds service dog company accountable for deceiving customers
Mark Herring holds service dog company accountable for deceiving customers

ROANOKE, Va. – A service dog scammer who has been investigated by the state for years will now pay back thousands of dollars in restitution.

Thursday Attorney General Mark Herring announced the owner of Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers in Madison County will be held accountable for selling unqualified service dogs across the country.

The group has previously delivered service dogs to be trained by Virginia Tech students.

“So not only was it a deceptive practice business practice but it also put people’s health in risk because the representations that were made. Included, being able to help people with autism or diabetes or other health issues,” Attorney General Mark Herring said.

The owner of the company will also be banned from operating any charitable organizations and training, breeding, or selling any more companion animals.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Annie Schroeder joined the 10 News team as a reporter in June 2020 and is no stranger to Southwest Virginia.

email

facebook

twitter