Service dog owner to pay thousands after selling underqualified dogs

ROANOKE, Va. – A service dog scammer who has been investigated by the state for years will now pay back thousands of dollars in restitution.

Thursday Attorney General Mark Herring announced the owner of Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers in Madison County will be held accountable for selling unqualified service dogs across the country.

The group has previously delivered service dogs to be trained by Virginia Tech students.

“So not only was it a deceptive practice business practice but it also put people’s health in risk because the representations that were made. Included, being able to help people with autism or diabetes or other health issues,” Attorney General Mark Herring said.

The owner of the company will also be banned from operating any charitable organizations and training, breeding, or selling any more companion animals.